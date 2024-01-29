Duncan Laurence apologizes and will extend concerts after criticism | Music

#Duncan #Laurence #apologizes #extend #concerts #criticism #Music

Jan 29, 2024 at 3:17 PM Update: an hour ago

Duncan Laurence has taken to heart the criticism that his concert in Paradiso last Saturday was too short. The singer apologized on Instagram and promised to expand the set list of his shows.

The Eurovision Song Contest winner started his tour last Saturday with a concert in the Amsterdam pop temple. He apologizes to the dissatisfied concertgoers because the concert did not last long enough. The singer was on stage for about an hour and five minutes. “It was never my intention to disappoint you in this,” the 29-year-old artist wrote.

Laurence, who will perform in Berlin, Paris, London and Utrecht in the coming weeks, says he will adjust the show. “I promise that we will take this feedback very seriously and will of course extend the set. I obviously want to put on the most beautiful and best show for you.”

During the concert, which NU.nl was also present, the singer mainly played material from his second album, released last year Skyboy. Apart from his greatest success Arcade the hits from his first album were missing. The Telegraph wrote afterwards that Laurence had ended the concert prematurely. Show news and Yvonne Coldeweijer then ran off with this. But the singer had clearly said goodbye to the audience and played a small encore from the balcony.

‘I don’t have panic attacks and I just speak Dutch’

The singer is done with speculation about his person. He writes that he was “shocked” by the reports. “I have no phobias, I have never missed a rehearsal, my tickets do not cost 49 euros, I no longer have panic attacks. And look, I also speak Dutch and I have done so all my life,” he writes.

“I’m not on hard drugs. In fact, I’ve lost enough people in my life to them. I eat healthy and I exercise regularly. I don’t have anorexia. I don’t understand where these stories come from. And I actually want that too. don’t even know. And yet you tell them.”

Laurence will give the second concert of his tour in Berlin on February 3. He concludes the tour on March 3 in De Oosterpoort in Groningen.

