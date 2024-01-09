Dunking babies in swimming classes is harmful

#Dunking #babies #swimming #classes #harmful

A report by the Royal Life Saving Society Australia found 83 per cent of 12-year-old children could not tread water for two minutes, and 40 per cent were unable to swim 50 metres of freestyle or backstroke. A third were unable to swim 25 metres of survival strokes.

Norwegian expert Torill Hindmarch of the Norwegian Life Saving Society told the conference that babies in swimming classes were traditionally submerged to initiate a breath-holding reflex.

This produced a traumatic reaction in some children which surfaced a few years later when they recommenced lessons only to find the mere sight of a pool terrified them.

Shane Gould and Milt Nelms at the World Conference on Drowning Prevention in Perth.Credit: DG Media

Gould, a five-time Olympic medallist, and Nelms, who trained Ian Thorpe, have developed what they call “the five-minute swimming lesson”.

It provides the essentials of lifesaving and a little lesson in physics and understanding of the human body’s buoyancy in water.

The five-minute lesson encourages people to start moving through the water without being taught the four conventional strokes – freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke.

Nelms said the graceful look of some of Australia’s top swimmers like Gould, Murray Rose and Fanny Durack came from their understanding of their body’s buoyancy – known as their own “aquatic signature” – and how they moved in the water and how the water moved around them.

They were “less impeded” than swimmers who had been taught modern swimming mechanics.

Inspired by the American swimming coach Bill Boomer, the lesson is designed as a way of “knowing and applying the essence of drowning prevention in a single, short teaching encounter”.

It aims to extend the duration a new swimmer can stay calm if in trouble in the water.

Shane Gould shows off one of her gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics.Credit: RUSSSELL McPHEDRAN

One exercise used by the couple involves someone standing in water up to their collarbone, lifting their feet and putting their hands on their knees to prevent their arms from moving.

“With the head up, you’ll naturally sink, but there is a moment where you feel your buoyancy suspending you,” Nelms said. “The exercises are all like this. These feelings make sense once you have felt them, and children will start to do things on their own to seek these feelings.

“The focus on breathing as the first step to teaching swimming is an error,” he said.

A survey of the parents of 14,000 children in swimming classes by water safety experts Dr Amy Peden and Dr Richard Franklin found nearly 4 per cent of children had negative experiences. In 20 per cent of these cases, children had been submerged or dunked in water or pushed to attempt skills against their will.

Loading

Joanne Love, the president of Swim Coaches & Teachers Australia, said swimming lessons had changed and so had parents’ attitudes. “Pre-COVID, there was a bit of forced submersion, but now we do respect the child and take our time.”

An industry position paper recommended submersion should only take place when a child is ready. “Parents don’t want to see their children pushed, like the old days,” Love said.

Nancy Shaw, owner of Holsworthy Aquatic Swim School in Sydney, said her instructors took a “structured, gentler approach”. Immersion was only introduced after a child was comfortable in the water and trusted the teacher.

“The last thing you want is trauma in the water … they will carry that to adulthood,” Shaw said.

Julie Power’s airfare to the conference was paid for by the Royal Life Saving Society Australia.