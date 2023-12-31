Duo Jordy and Wilco wins Drenthe milk can shooting championship

#Duo #Jordy #Wilco #wins #Drenthe #milk #shooting #championship

A shrill whistle, panting and then a few loud bangs. Followed by cheering or disappointment. At a sports park in Hoogeveen, the competition takes place for the exchange milk can and the title of Drenthe milk can shooting champion.

Pieter van der Linden is a multiple champion. He estimates about eight times. “To be honest, I forgot about it the next day.” With him and his shooting buddy, 21 other duos are competing for the title.

The rules are apparently simple. Eight duos compete simultaneously. They have 45 seconds to load the ball, prepare the milk can and shoot the ball. Whoever shoots the ball furthest wins. It is measured from where the ball comes to rest. In headwinds this has sometimes resulted in negative meters, organizer Cor Timmerman confirms. “We measure where the ball is stationary. If you are unlucky and the ball blows back, it costs meters. That’s right.”

The wind is against you, but not blowing hard. “The nicest weather for shooting carbide, really great,” said the organizer. The Open Drenthe Milkbus Shooting Championship was devised by members of the HZVV football club in Hoogeveen. Football takes a break around New Year’s Eve and that lull has been filled in this way since 1999. “Some commotion was needed in the club. Carbide shooting seemed fun to us. Football and ball shooting have a link, so we thought we’d make a competition there. by.”

After a full day of carbide shooting, prizes will be awarded. This year the rotating milk container goes to the duo ‘Jordy and Wilco’. They reached a total of 782 meters over ten shots.