Duolingo is laying people off. It will replace them with artificial intelligence

Duolingo, an online portal for learning foreign languages, mathematics and music, has laid off about 10 percent of its temporary workers. Reason? The website increasingly uses artificial intelligence.

According to CNN, although not all layoffs were related to technology, Duolingo laid off some of its contract workers at the end of 2023 to make room for changes related to artificial intelligence and how content is created and shared. The company reports that no full-time employees have been laid off.

Duolingo has 24.2 million daily active users, 5.8 million paid subscribers, and offers over 100 courses.

Artificial intelligence to help

Last year, the company implemented tools using artificial intelligence, which resulted in the creation of a new subscription level – Duolingo Max. It uses the GPT-4 language model, which allows users to converse with the chatbot to practice skills and receive AI-generated explanations about why an answer is right or wrong.

“Artificial intelligence accelerates our work by helping us create new content much faster,” CEO Luis von Ahn wrote in a November shareholder letter.

Duolingo says artificial intelligence will increasingly be used to perform tasks such as creating sentences for courses, creating lists of acceptable translations and reviewing user error reports to fix errors more quickly.

While the company is downsizing to increasingly rely on AI to create and review content, it still uses humans to review work produced by AI.

“We are not replacing experts with artificial intelligence,” the company said in a statement sent to CNN. “Artificial intelligence is a tool we use to increase our productivity and efficiency, to add new content and improve our courses faster, so that we can continue teaching at a higher level,” it said.

Main image credit: maoyunping/Shutterstock