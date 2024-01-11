During a ceasefire, Russia can increase its arms supply, we will not risk that

#ceasefire #Russia #increase #arms #supply #risk

January 11, 2024 – 2:30 p.m

“Any ceasefire would risk Russia redeploying and increasing its ammunition supply, and we will not risk that,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Lithuania, where he arrived on his first foreign visit of the year on Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian president, the ceasefire would not lead to political dialogue and would only benefit Moscow, reports .

Zelenskyi arrived in Estonia on Thursday for the second stop of his Baltic tour, where he was received by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who wrote on X: “it is a great honor to welcome good friends and allies in the person of President Zelenskyi and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.” He added: “We are sending a strong message and confirming to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by its side and that we will win this war together,” reports MTI. During his visit to Tallinn, the Ukrainian president will also meet Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and address the local legislature. The last time Zelenskiy visited Estonia was before the war, from where he continued on to Latvia.

Other news of the 687th day of the war in brief:

Péter Szijjártó announced that a Hungarian-Ukrainian foreign minister meeting could take place on January 29 in Ungvár. Details here.

Thirteen people were injured after two Russian rockets hit a hotel in Kharkiv late Wednesday night, and foreign journalists were also injured in the attack, the Guardian reports based on information from local authorities.

Senior defense officials from Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania signed a declaration in Istanbul on the creation of the Black Sea Mine Action Naval Group (MCM Black Sea), which will oversee mine clearance operations after the Russo-Ukraine war, reports AFP. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has yet commented on the news.

