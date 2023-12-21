During the Christmas period, the frequency of penile fractures increases

Although as Christmas approaches, people think of the tranquility of the home and intimate family gatherings, doctors drew attention to an astonishing scientific research:

because the probability of penile fracture increases during this period.

For those who might not spend their free time studying sexual accidents, we will explain what this means. A penile fracture, or more specifically an injury to the soft part of the penis, is considered a urological emergency, in some cases it may also affect the urethra and requires immediate surgical intervention. The “break” mostly happens during sexual intercourse, when the sex is too intense and the penis bends as a result. Most penile fractures occur during sex outside of marriage or when the couple has sex in unusual places. Penile fracture mostly affects middle-aged men.

If our male readers have already imagined this not-so-reassuring accident, we would increase the unpleasant feelings even more: because a cracking sound is often heard at the fracture, which is followed by severe pain, loss of erection, swelling and bruising. And if that wasn’t enough:

“When [a betegek] they go to the doctor, their penis often looks like an eggplant,” said Dr. Nikolaos Pyrgides, a urologist at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, who led the research.

For the results of the research, the hospital data of 3,421 men who suffered penile fractures in Germany between 2005 and 2021 were examined. According to the study, if there were as many penis fractures every day as at Christmas, there would have been 43 percent more penis fractures in Germany since 2005.

Research published in the British Journal of Urology International also found that the risk of an accident is higher on weekends and during the summer holidays.

Doctors advise couples to be aware of the risk of injury and to be careful. If the accident does occur, consult a doctor as soon as possible, as long-term complications may occur.

(Guardian)

