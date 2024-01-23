Dutch arrested in international action after violating Russia sanctions | General

Jan 23, 2024 at 6:24 PM Update: an hour ago

The Dutch investigation service FIOD has arrested three Dutch people in an international police operation. The trio is suspected of violating sanctions against Russia by being part of an international smuggling network.

The three Dutch people were arrested on January 9. It concerns a 56-year-old and a 57-year-old man from Diemen and The Hague. A 54-year-old woman from The Hague was also arrested.

The three are suspected of supplying technological goods and laboratory supplies to Russia. Russia could also use these goods for military purposes.

The suspects worked for a company founded in 2017. The FIOD does not want to say which company is involved. According to recent research by News hour it would concern the company ETW-Tekhnologiya BV from Voorschoten.

The company purchased goods in Europe and had them transported to Russia via countries in Eastern Europe. After several reports, the tax investigation service started an investigation. The FIOD has seized physical and digital administration, data carriers and the company’s bank account.

The two suspected men were both directors of the company. The arrested woman was probably also involved in the circumvention. According to the investigation service, she performed work for the company. The FIOD does not reveal exactly which activities are involved. The woman would in any case have been aware that the sanctions against Russia were being violated.

The FIOD has conducted searches and interrogations in the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Canada. Eurojust and Europol also contributed to the investigation.

Image: ANP

