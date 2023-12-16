Dutch cargo ships no longer sail through the Red Sea

Until a few days ago, it seemed that only ships from Israel or with an Israeli link were not safe in the Red Sea, but now the link with Israel when ships are attacked is sometimes ‘hard to find or even untraceable’, says Annet Koster of the Royal Association of Dutch Shipowners. “It is precisely that arbitrariness that makes it so dangerous.”

Gaza

The Yemeni rebels claim to carry out the attacks in retaliation for the Israeli attacks on Gaza. They say they will only stop when Israel ceases its offensive. Last month, heavily armed Houthis hijacked a cargo ship and distributed these images:

Ships that are already in the Red Sea have no choice but to continue, says Koster, but ships that can still decide are now opting for the long detour around Africa.

The KVNR, together with its international colleagues, advocates military escorts on the Red Sea. “When Iran attacked tankers in the Strait of Hormuz a few years ago, that also happened and that helped.”

