Dutch company will present a new electric passenger aircraft project in January

Panta Holdings is developing an electric aircraft that will be launched in early 2024, according to an announcement from the Dutch company. The aircraft, called Elysian, promises to redefine aviation due to its revolutionary nature.

Elysian Aircraft was co-designed by Jaap Rosen Jacobson, founder of Panta, who sadly passed away in August this year. However, the company is determined to continue Jacobson’s legacy.

The official launch of the aircraft is scheduled to take place at the SciTech Conference, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, in early January 2024. The development of the aircraft was based on two years of intensive research.

On its website, Panta Holdings shares its passion and commitment to seeking sustainable solutions to reduce aviation emissions, including the use of hydrogen and battery electric systems. The company believes the multipronged approach is necessary as no single solution can achieve climate neutrality in aviation alone.

Additionally, Panta Holdings sees collaboration with governments and industrial partners as crucial to developing cleaner alternatives and accelerating the transition to zero-emissions aviation.

Panta is expected to reveal more details about the Elysian electric aircraft during the conference, showing the technological and innovative advances achieved in the search for sustainable aviation.

With the evolution of electric aircraft, it is expected that the aviation industry can significantly reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

