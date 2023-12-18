Dutch director makes film debut with Ewan McGregor in the leading role | Movies & Series

#Dutch #director #film #debut #Ewan #McGregor #leading #role #Movies #Series

By our entertainment editors

18 dec 2023 om 09:26

Bleeding Love, the feature debut of Dutch director Emma Westenberg, can be seen in American cinemas from mid-February. The leading roles are played by 52-year-old Ewan McGregor and his 27-year-old daughter Clara, American media report.

The road movie is about a young woman (Clara McGregor) who goes on a trip with her father (Ewan McGregor) after a traumatic event. Gradually they are forced to face the cause of their deteriorated relationship.

The 33-year-old Westenberg was born in California, but grew up in Leiden and Leiderdorp. She graduated cum laude from the Rietveld Academy and made clips for Anouk, Lil Kleine and Janelle Monáe, among others. The director previously made the short film in the Netherlands Planet Beauty.

The Dutch director says it was “great” to work with father and daughter McGregor. “It is a personal story on multiple levels for everyone who worked on the project. I am grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

The world premiere of Bleeding Love was at the South by Southwest festival earlier this year. It is not yet known when the film will be shown in Dutch cinemas. Bleeding Love was already shown as a surprise film at the Leiden International Film Festival in early November.

Ewan McGregor with his daughter Clara. Photo: GettyImages

