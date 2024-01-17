Dutch energy supplier Zonneplan will sell home batteries – IT Pro – News

I think you still don’t fully understand, the hourly rates for variable subscriptions are known one day in advance

For example, the battery will then fully charge itself when the current is 4c/kwh, and discharge itself again a few hours later as soon as the morning peak of 22c/kwh begins, charge it again in the afternoon where electricity is cheaper again, and charge it in the evening It is empty again during the evening peak.

So you buy 20kWh for 4 cents per kWh (80 cents), and sell it the same day for 22 cents per kWh (4.40 euros). That is 3.60 euros profit. Do that same trick 365 times a year and you will simply get 1314 euros per year. And then I ignore that it can also happen that you use electricity at expensive times and have other benefits like that

In general, there are no special netting arrangements for dynamic rates, because your supplier takes little risk. I don’t know whether the government wants to take this a step further. In my case, it would save a lot just by leaving it on at cheap times and then using the electricity myself at expensive times.

