Dutch film Buurman Abdi is eligible for an Oscar nomination | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

18 dec 2023 om 11:08

From EO-documentary Buurman Abdi by Dutch director Douwe Dijkstra is eligible for an Oscar nomination. The film has been shown at more than 130 international festivals in the past year and has won more than fifty awards.

Thanks to its foreign success, the Dutch film has qualified for the voting list for the Oscars. The maker told the press agency this on Monday ANP let them know.

In Buurman Abdi Dijkstra’s neighbor tells about his life in Somalia, colored by war and violence. In his special effects studio, the director reenacts his neighbor’s story.

Dijkstra says he is “very honored” that the first hurdle on the way to an Oscar has been overcome. “I am especially happy that Abdi’s story is being seen and heard so widely,” he says.

The shortlist will be announced at the end of the week. It will then become clear which twenty titles are still in the running for an actual nomination. This list is compiled after an initial round of voting by a number of members of the Academy, which awards the film awards. “When we sit there, it starts to feel really serious,” says the director.

Buurman Abdi received a lot of attention in the US at the time The New York Times purchased the film for distribution under her label Op-Docs. The film was already awarded the Directors’ Forum Prize at the Dutch Film Festival at the end of 2022.

Director Dijkstra obtained his Illustration Design diploma from the ArtEZ art academy in Zwolle in 2005. Afterwards he was part of the art collective 33 1/3 for ten years. Their work has been shown in Paris, Glasgow and New York. In 2013, Dijkstra had his first solo exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum in Zwolle.

