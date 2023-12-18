Dutch film Buurman Abdi is eligible for an Oscar nomination | Movies & Series

#Dutch #film #Buurman #Abdi #eligible #Oscar #nomination #Movies #Series
By our entertainment editors

18 dec 2023 om 11:08

From EO-documentary Buurman Abdi by Dutch director Douwe Dijkstra is eligible for an Oscar nomination. The film has been shown at more than 130 international festivals in the past year and has won more than fifty awards.

Thanks to its foreign success, the Dutch film has qualified for the voting list for the Oscars. The maker told the press agency this on Monday ANP let them know.

In Buurman Abdi Dijkstra’s neighbor tells about his life in Somalia, colored by war and violence. In his special effects studio, the director reenacts his neighbor’s story.

Dijkstra says he is “very honored” that the first hurdle on the way to an Oscar has been overcome. “I am especially happy that Abdi’s story is being seen and heard so widely,” he says.

The shortlist will be announced at the end of the week. It will then become clear which twenty titles are still in the running for an actual nomination. This list is compiled after an initial round of voting by a number of members of the Academy, which awards the film awards. “When we sit there, it starts to feel really serious,” says the director.

Buurman Abdi received a lot of attention in the US at the time The New York Times purchased the film for distribution under her label Op-Docs. The film was already awarded the Directors’ Forum Prize at the Dutch Film Festival at the end of 2022.

Also Read:  Dutch director makes film debut with Ewan McGregor in the leading role | Movies & Series

Director Dijkstra obtained his Illustration Design diploma from the ArtEZ art academy in Zwolle in 2005. Afterwards he was part of the art collective 33 1/3 for ten years. Their work has been shown in Paris, Glasgow and New York. In 2013, Dijkstra had his first solo exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum in Zwolle.

  • Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel presents the Oscars for the fourth time

Beeld: GettyImages

Read more about:

OscarsFilms & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
Posted on
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News