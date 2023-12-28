Dutch film critics declare Aftersun the best film of 2023 | Movies & Series

By our entertainment editors

Dec 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM Update: 34 minutes ago

The Circle of Dutch Film Journalists (KNF) has British film After sun named best film of the year. The film Sweet Dreams is the winner among Dutch films. The titles were chosen by more than fifty Dutch film journalists.

After sun has already won almost a hundred prizes worldwide and was one of the big hits at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

The film is about the young teenager Sophie and her thirty-year-old father Calum who go on holiday to a Turkish seaside resort. They swim, play pool, sunbathe and laze around. While a new world opens up for the budding teenager, Calum struggles with the heaviness of life outside of Sophie’s sight.

Finished in second and third place for best films Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and American drama Past Lives.

Documentary and youth film complete the Dutch top three

According to the film press it was the best Dutch film of the year Sweet Dreams, who previously won six Golden Calves. The film is about the family of a deceased Dutch sugar manufacturer who has to travel to Indonesia around 1900 to safeguard his legacy. His local mistress turns out to play a key role in his will.

The top three best Dutch films also consist of documentaries The occupied city by director Steve McQueen and the youth film Kiddo.

It is the 21st year in a row that the Dutch film press chooses the film of the year. The past few years have dragged on Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), Busy (2021), Babyteeth (2020) in Parasite (2019) won the title. The animation Grunt was the best Dutch production in 2022.

Image: September Film

