Dutch film Sweet Dreams no longer has a chance of winning an Oscar | Movies & Series

Dutch film Sweet Dreams no longer chance winning Oscar Movies Series

By our entertainment editors

Dec 22, 2023 at 1:08 AM Update: 4 hours ago

The Netherlands no longer has a chance in the battle for the Oscar for best international film. Today the organization announced a shortlist of fifteen films from different countries. The Dutch entry was there Sweet Dreams not between.

Sweet Dreams was submitted by the Netherlands in the International Feature Film category. Now Sweet Dreams and Neighbor Abdi did not make the list, Dutch productions have no chance of winning an Oscar this year.

Sweet Dreams by director and screenwriter Ena Sendijarević and producer Lemming Film is about the Dutch sugar manufacturer Jan (Hans Dagelet). When Jan suddenly falls dead on a remote Indonesian island in the twilight of the colonial era, his family flies over from the Netherlands. But it turns out that it is not his family, but his mistress Siti, who inherits a large part of his possessions. Actress Renée Soutendijk plays the role of the mother of the family.

The film already won major prizes during the Golden Calves award ceremony. Received there Sweet Dreams six awards, including best film.

The nominations for the prestigious film awards will be announced on January 23. The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024.

