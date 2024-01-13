‘Dutch Freddie Mercury’ stands out at the European Figure Skating Championships, but without a top score

#Dutch #Freddie #Mercury #stands #European #Figure #Skating #Championships #top #score

NOS Schaatsen•gisteren, 16:34

Dutch duo Jakucs and Galli ice dances to Queen’s music at the European Championships

Give Dutch figure skaters Hanna Jakucs and Alessio Galli the 80s theme at the European Championships in Lithuania and you get a complete Queen act. Including Freddie Mercury.

The Italian Galli and the Hungarian Jakucs have been playing together for the Netherlands for three years. They ended up in Eindhoven because their Hungarian coach worked there and they decided to play for the Netherlands. Since then they have become the best Dutch dance couple on ice.

No, don’t expect any medals at the major tournaments (yet), the aim is always to improve the performance of the act. That act became a special one this Friday, the two had known that for a while. Prior to the season, the International Skating Union had decided that the theme for the rhythmic dance at the European Championships would be the 1980s.

Poster

That was a gift from heaven for Galli. His parents had countless records from that time and played them on repeat. He himself had a poster of Freddie Mercury in his room. Queen was part of the Galli family’s upbringing, so a record by the English rock group was a more than logical choice.

During the many car rides with dance partner Jakucs, we listened to several hits and ultimately chose ‘Another One Bites The Dust’.

European Figure Skating Championships at NOS

The European Figure Skating Championships take place from Wednesday to Sunday in Kaunas (Lithuania). The final blocks can be followed live every day on NOS via a livestream on NOS.nl and in the NOS app. The free freestyle for men can be viewed on Friday from 6.55 pm via this livestream.

But just choosing a record wasn’t enough for Galli. To fully empathize with the rock icon that Mercury is, the Italian decided to dress completely after the singer. So a white shirt and of course the iconic mustache could not be missing, while the born Italian does not wear a mustache at all in everyday life.

No more free dancing

The performance gave the Dutch couple a lot of fun and a big smile afterwards. Their rhythmic dance for Queen was good for 53.51 points.

But where ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ was a huge number 1 hit in the United States, Canada and Spain, Galli and Jakucs had to make do with a 29th place (out of a total of 33 couples). As a result, they are not allowed to participate in the free dance.

And that ensured that ‘the Dutch Freddie Mercury’ woke up again from his 80s dream. Without a mustache, he saw that the Queen couple did not qualify for the free dance. So no ‘We are the Champions’ on the drive home.

NOSGalli (without mustache) and Jakucs after their dance