Dutch IT Channel – The curtain falls on Windows Mixed Reality

Windows Mixed Reality is an environment for apps and games with which Microsoft wanted to compete with HTC/Steam, among others. It has been around since 2017, shortly after Microsoft released the Hololens, an augmented reality headset. In the years that followed, other players such as HP or Dell also made headsets that used the platform, but great commercial success on the consumer market remained limited, like most VR, AR or MR devices.

Along with the feature in Windows, the Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR and the company’s Steam VR Beta will also be discontinued. The notification can be read on the discontinued products page.

VR department slimmed down

The Verge notes that Microsoft’s VR division is currently downsizing. For example, a large part of the ten thousand layoffs it announced this year would have taken place mainly in that domain.

However, virtual reality or augmented reality is not completely pushed aside. The HoloLens 2, for example, is a device that is mainly aimed at the business market, just like there are apps to meet people virtually. But the ambitions to be a platform where people combine the virtual and real world seem to have been shelved.

In collaboration with Data News