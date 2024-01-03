Dutch model Bregje Heinen is engaged to actor Michael Trevino | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 3, 2024 at 6:16 AM Update: an hour ago

Model Bregje Heinen is getting married to American actor Michael Trevino. The 38-year-old star of the American TV series The Vampire Diaries and the 30-year-old Dutch model got engaged on Christmas Eve, the two reported on Instagram.

Heinen and Trevino spent Christmas in Amsterdam, according to photos they both share on the social media platform.

In addition to photos of Amsterdam canals, a bakery in a Christmas atmosphere and a series in a photo booth, the two write “12.24.23” with a heart and a ring. Heinen’s engagement ring is clearly visible in the photos.

The model and actor started dating in January 2020. The two announced their relationship in May of that year. Trevino then shared on Instagram a photo of himself riding a motorcycle with Heinen.

Born in Borculo, Heinen has lived in New York since she was seventeen and worked as a model for major brands such as Prada, Fendi and Balenciaga. She also walked in shows for the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

Trevino is best known for his long-lasting role in The Vampire Diaries. He also played in the series The Originals in Roswell, New Mexico.

On Instagram, Heinen shares a series of photos from her romantic weekend in Amsterdam. Photo: Bregje Heinen

Beeld: Getty Images

