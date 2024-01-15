Dutch music yields more, DJs are especially popular abroad | Music

#Dutch #music #yields #DJs #popular #Music

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:34 am

Tiësto was the Dutch artist with the most performances abroad in 2023. The 54-year-old top DJ leads the Buma Cultuur list with 121 shows. Dutch music generated 15 percent more last year at 198 million euros than in 2022.

The research examined 1,236 artists, of whom 837 are active abroad. Last year, 10,746 performances by Dutch artists were registered across the border. Most of those shows were given in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.

Not only Tiësto is popular abroad, but also his colleague Martin Garrix. He is in second place with 99 shows. He topped the list last year with 104 performances.

Third place goes to Afrojack. The DJ from Spijkenisse performed 94 foreign performances. And also in fourth place we find a maker of electronic dance music: Chris Stussy with 92 shows. He made a big jump on the list last year, because in 2022 he was still in place 29.

From fifth place onwards, other music genres can also be found. The Nijmegen punk rock formation Antillectual is in that position with 88 performances. The piano-playing brothers Lucas & Arthur Jussen managed to find seventh place with 86 performances. The highest newcomer in the list is Doudou MD at 29th place. The DJ performed 59 performances outside the Netherlands.

