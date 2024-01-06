Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines

#Dutch #transporters #buried #British #avalanche #fines

To reduce nitrogen emissions, London introduced environmental zones in 2019. Anyone who does not have a clean car or truck must pay a tax of £12.50. In addition, all vehicle owners who enter an environmental zone must register their license plate online in advance.

“I have adhered to all the rules,” said Slootweg. So nothing to worry about, he thought. Until, in November 2022, he received several envelopes in one fell swoop from the Euro Parking Collection (EPC), an English debt collection agency.

“All kinds of fines and reminders on those fines. It was no longer possible to object, because that period had already expired. I have to pay almost 400,000 euros in fines, including collection costs. Then I can stop. And all those fines are unjustified.”

Slootweg was concerned with both the environmental zone and the Direct Vision Standard. From March 2021, all trucks must comply with safety regulations (DVS) if they want to enter London. For example, additional cameras must be installed.

“I installed all those cameras and I also applied for a DVS permit,” says Slootweg, who drives to London with flowers almost every day.

7.5 million euros in fines

He contacted Transport in Nood, a company specialized in handling international fines. And more victims reported there, 120 transporters in total who together received 10,000 fines. A damage amount of 7.5 million euros.

“In the worst case, one transport company received 2.5 million euros in fines. That transporter continuously drives to London. He challenged every fine, even though the objection period had expired, and won everything,” says Antonio Oliveira, director of Transport in Nood. .

However, Transport in Nood did not want to challenge the individual fines of all victims. “You have to register each fine separately and substantiate why it is incorrect. Some transporters have received three boxes full of fines. That will cost them far too much time. We want the judge to rule on all fines and EPC’s working method. “

Crying transporters

If the fines are not overturned, transport companies will collapse, Oliveira said. “The margins in the transport sector are not large. I have had people crying on the phone. They are panicking, they want to come quickly. This could mean their bankruptcy.”

Transport in Nood engaged a British law firm, which is working with Dutch lawyer Kevin Vierhout of International Transport and Logistics Attorneys in this case.

Making a profit on fine

“First of all, because they received all the fines at once, transporters did not have time to change their behavior or raise the alarm about unjustified fines,” says Vierhout.

More things are not right. “Carriers are not given the option to pay the fines in pounds. The collection agency itself determines the exchange rate that is in their favor. By law, you must always be able to pay in the local currency and are not allowed to earn money from fines.”

No exchange of personal data

It is also strange that the collection agency was able to obtain the personal data of the transporters, says Vierhout. “After Brexit, there was no agreement on the exchange of that information. EPC also works for European companies and institutions, for example they manage the French toll gates. We think they have abused their access to a European registration system.”

Furthermore, the money must be deposited into a German account. “Who says that money goes to Transport for London? It’s all quite shady, fines also came from a postal address in Uzbekistan.”

700 fines

Robert van der Zwam of Van der Zwam Transport hopes that justice will be achieved soon. He has 30 trucks in operation and has received 700 fines for almost 8 tons.

“We did nothing wrong. We duly registered for the environmental zone and paid and also converted the cars so that they meet the safety requirements. All fines and notice periods had already expired.”

Van der Zwam has not yet paid most of the fines. “Sometimes you couldn’t avoid it. For example, when using a rented truck. The lessor would then receive those fines and automatically deduct them from us.”

Payment is the end of business

If he has to pay 800,000 euros, his company will be over. “There is not much liquidity in the transport world. Most of the fines concern increases and further increases.”

A date for the lawsuit, which for practical reasons will initially be conducted for ten companies, has not yet been announced.

Euro Parking Collection (EPC), the English debt collection agency, does not respond to questions from RTL Z. Transport for London has stated that it currently does not wish to respond substantively.