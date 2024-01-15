Dutch woman (72) died after falling during a mountain hike in Austria | Abroad

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:19 am

A Dutch woman died on Sunday during a mountain hike in Nassereith, Austria. She slipped on icy roads on a mountain path. The 72-year-old woman fell backwards and hit her head hard on the ground.

After her fall, the woman immediately lay motionless on the ground. Other hikers tried to resuscitate the victim, but to no avail, the Tyrol state police reported.

Several rescue services arrived on the scene.

Nassereith is located west of the city of Innsbruck.

Image: The Gurgltal in which Nassereith is located, Getty Images

