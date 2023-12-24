Dutchman Hans Kolenschutte (52) rejects Mariah Carey’s offer

#Dutchman #Hans #Kolenschutte #rejects #Mariah #Careys #offer

Photo: Fran Minifie / lev radin / Shutterstock.com

ROELOFARENDSVEEN – A big setback for singer Mariah Carey. 52-year-old Hans Kolenschutte has decided not to travel to California to spend Christmas with her. According to Hans, the singer had invited him to this via the radio.

The remarkable love story started last Wednesday, when Hans listened to the radio while working. “Mariah Carey sang the words to me repeatedly ‘All I want for Christmas is you’“Hans says. “Of course I had to have that translated first, but then I understood that Mariah would like to spend Christmas with me. I thought that was strange, because I don’t know her at all.”

However, Hans has decided not to accept Mariah Carey’s invitation. “Look, it is of course quite an honor when such a world star invites you to sing via Sky Radio, but unfortunately I have to disappoint her,” says Hans. “I have been married to Yvonne for thirty years and I don’t think she would appreciate it if I spent Christmas with Mariah Carey. I’m sorry for Mariah, but I’d rather just stay with my family in Roelofarendsveen.”