Dyakov admitted: Ludogorets was assisted by the judges

#Dyakov #admitted #Ludogorets #assisted #judges

The assistant coach of Ludogorets Svetoslav Dyakov was a guest on the podcast “On the Penalty with Stefan Damyanov” on “Blagoevgradski Vesti”. In it, he stated that he felt the referee’s help in favor of the team. The former captain of Razgrad and the national team also revealed which match he regrets the most as a football player. He also returned to the times when he wore the captain’s armband of his native Pirin Blagoevgrad. Topic Sport brings you part of the interview.

Sunny, did you miss a penalty?

– There are not many, I have a good success rate. One is against Lazio in Rome with the Ludogorets team. And with Pirin, I have one dropped, but then the ball was brought into the net. I have over 10 marked.

In those days, together with you, Petar Zanev, Hristo Zlatinski, Kotse Hazurov made their debut in Pirin – the whole core was made up of juniors of the club…

– Yes, many people from the school entered the first team. It was one of the traditional periods for Pirin, when there was not much money. However, then there was more material – guys who could really help Pirin and did. Then they also played in Europe. Then they gave us a chance, it was given to me by perhaps the greatest legend of Blagoevgrad football, Petar Mihtarski. He helped a lot of boys.

The era of Metodi Kalombov in Pirin ended with bankruptcy and the removal of the club from the elite. And there was such a strong generation…

– That team could develop because it was full of young and talented footballers hungry to prove themselves. And we were thrown out because of minimal debts compared to today. But we were Pirin and it was easy to hit us. This is the time to say thank you to Jordan Samokovliyski. Then he was a coach, he also made me captain of Pirin. He saw leadership qualities in me. The training was quite hard, gladiatorial. There were some where half the players couldn’t finish them and just walked off the field. It made me stronger and made me able to go through trials more easily. I haven’t shied away from working out since. You can’t do it without straining yourself in football. There is no elevator to success, we must use the stairs. It takes a lot of work, and we take it a little more casually here.

Related articles

Pirin’s debts were small, then CSKA, and now Levski have huge ones, in Serbia it’s Partizan, but no one thinks to throw them out.

“That’s right. That has to change.” No matter which team it is, the rules must be equal for everyone. Until we reach this level, not only in football, but also as a country, we will hardly be able to move forward and prosper. It is necessary to break some things and remove them from our folk psychology. We suffer a lot here because of it.

Which match for Pirin will you not forget?

– I can’t single out one. Maybe a home one against Rodopa Smolyan, my debut. I got home, turned on the TV. It was a dream come true. I was 18 and I felt like I was already playing for Barcelona. I didn’t care about money or anything. Then Metodi Kalombov gave scholarships to us, the juniors.

How did you decide to move to Ludogorets, who was then a rookie in the group, and they wanted from CSKA?

– Everything happened as a joke, the background is interesting. Over the years in Loko Sofia I showed good games. Six months before my contract expired, CSKA, coached by Milen Radukanov, was playing in Europe. He wanted me very much. I was ready not to go immediately, but to jump.

And between CSKA and Levski, who are you for?

– I have no preferences. But I must admit that as a child I was for Levski. Simply because my whole family, my cousins ​​– they were all from CSKA. But I have great respect for both clubs because they are the brands of Bulgarian football – until recently it was the most prestigious to play for these teams. When one of them asks for you, you just go. Then CSKA had one condition exactly 6 months before my contract with Lokomotiv ended. They wanted me back in the winter and I wanted to terminate my contract through the fault of the club. Loco owed me an awful lot of money, but this team had helped me. I told CSKA to come to an agreement with Nikolay Gigov and pay a minimum amount, or wait for the summer. There is no other way for me. In the summer I waited quite a long time, but they did not call me. And a friend jokingly told me: “Come and see Kiril Domuschiev.” I told him that it was not serious to go to Ludogorets. Then in Loko Sofia, Ivo Tonev gave me the maximum salary, he even took money out of his pocket. He said he would pay me another part of my salary. But I had already decided to take the next step. At the meeting with Kiril Domuschiev, he showed me great projects for a base, a stadium. I said that if even 20 percent of things are completed, I will go there tomorrow. Because before that I was used to being lied to, exaggerating things. I was waiting for CSKA, but they didn’t call. Levski also called me, but their condition was that I wait until they sell Serginho Green. They didn’t transfer him and I went to Ludogorets to get lucky. After that, everything is history.

Related articles

What were the salaries at the beginning of the project in Razgrad?

– They were not small, but they were definitely not like those in CSKA and Levski, despite everything that was said. Then they increased, they became really high when the Champions League was attacked. High standards were already being pursued.

Which of the coaches gave you the most in Ludogorets?

– Ivaylo Petev and Georgi Dermendzhiev. I won’t talk about the second one because I’m part of his staff now. His achievements speak volumes. Stoycho Stoev was also literally great, he did a lot of nice things. And Dimitar Dimitrov-Hero has helped me a lot. I will also highlight Paulo Autuori. He had excellent behavior, communication, knowledge. He had charisma and aura. With him, the cards were removed… Otherwise, some coaches have told me that I’m old, that I can’t play constantly, that someone who has been paid should play.

Have you ever felt a judge’s support for Ludogretz or is the speculation in this direction big?

– I will be frank here – I have felt the support of the judges. As I have seen, there is referee support for CSKA, Levski – the big teams. There have been cases… Things are also visible from the outside, we have to be realistic and honest. There were cases when Ludogorets was helped by a referee’s decision, as was the case with other teams. Likewise in Europe – the big and the strong are one shoulder ahead of the others. Unfortunately, it’s like that.

Which match are you most angry about?

– For the one with PSG at Parc des Princes. They had an excellent team, they played to win, and we almost won – 2:2. We were on the verge of a really prestigious and big success.

How true is it that after the elimination of Steaua and the first entry into the groups of the Champions League, you had the right to choose a premium – a maisonette in Sofia or a large sum of money? And you chose the apartment…

– No, that’s not true. The premium for the match was strictly determined. What was promised was delivered.

Does the transfer of Despodov to PAOK surprise you?

– No. He had a good year and PAOK is a big team. This is a stepping stone that will help him make an even bigger leap in his career. He is a boy who works hard. I hope he succeeds.

Photo: BGNES