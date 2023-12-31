Dybala from Cordoba returned after his injury, but Rome lost to Juventus

#Dybala #Cordoba #returned #injury #Rome #lost #Juventus

Juventus beat Roma 1-0 at home this afternoon, with the Argentines Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes as starters, a result that allowed them to jump to second place in Calcio, at the end of a match for 18th place. and last date of the year in Serie A of Italian football.

The Turin team’s goal was scored by French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and thus the team reached second place with 43 points, and follows Inter who is first with 45 points.

Milan continues in third place in the competition, defeating Sassuolo at home, 1-0, with a goal from the American Christian Pulisic.

In the ‘Rossonero’ team, Argentine forward Luka Romero was a substitute, but he did not enter.

The Argentine midfielders Roberto Pereyra and Martín Payero scored in Udinese’s 3-0 win over Bologna, at home. Pereyra from Tucuman, former River Plate, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Payero from Cordoba, former Boca Juniors, He closed it at 7m. of the second period, after the second goal scored by Lorenzo Lucca (St. 3m..).

Pereyra added his third victory of the season in Calcio, while Payero made his debut in the networks. Both were starters, as was Buenos Aires defender Nehuén Pérez (former Argentinos Juniors).

While Salernitana, with Argentine defender Federico Fazio (former Ferro) as the starter, maintains its good streak to try to escape relegation, and today added its second victory, as a visitor, against Hellas Verona by 1 to 0.

The goal for the Maroons was scored by French striker Loum Tchaouna. Former San Lorenzo midfielder Agustín Martegani was on the visitors’ bench.

For their part, the Argentines Bruno Amione – former Belgrano – and Juan Manuel Cruz – former Banfield – were on the bench of the Verona club, but they did not join.

Earlier, Atalanta beat Lecce 1-0 at home, with a goal from Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman. While Cagliari and Empoli tied 0 to 0 in a boring match.

– Positions: Inter 45 points; Juventus 43; Milan 36; Fiorentina 33; Bologna 31; Atalanta 29; Rome and Naples 28; Lazio 27; Turin 24; Monza 22; Genoa and Lecce 20; Frosinone 19; Udinese 17; Sassuolo 16; Hellas Verona and Cagliari 14; Empoli 13 and Salernitana 12.