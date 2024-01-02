Dyfi workers attacked youth Congress office in Kolanchery – Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Dyfi #workers #attacked #youth #Congress #office #Kolanchery #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Attack on Youth Congress Constituency office at the end of Kolanchery – Navakerala meeting. The room in the Panchayat Shopping Complex in the private bus stand was attacked. The attack was at 7 pm. Six windows were broken.

The Congress alleged that the attack was carried out by CPM-DYFI workers. The office was locked at the time of the attack. Congress-Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the attack on the Youth Congress office

