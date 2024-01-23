Dynamic Geology from the Instrumental Side of ADMT

#Dynamic #Geology #Instrumental #Side #ADMT

Dynamic geology is a branch of geology that studies dynamic processes and changes that occur within the earth. The main focus of dynamic geology is on understanding how the earth formed, how materials in the earth move and change, and how these processes affect the shape of the earth’s surface. Some concepts and topics that are often studied in dynamic geology include; Plate Tectonics, the study of the movement of tectonic plates that form the earth’s crust. This includes mountain building, tectonic valleys, and seismic activity such as earthquakes. Volcanoes and Volcanismresearch on the formation and activity of volcanoes, including volcanic eruptions and their effects on the surrounding environment. Earthquakeunderstanding the causes of earthquakes, the processes in the earth’s crust that cause earthquakes, and their impact on the earth’s surface. Rock Cyclethe analysis of how rocks change and move through the rock cycle, including the processes of formation, weathering, and sedimentation. Erosion and Transportan understanding of how erosion and the transport of materials across the Earth’s surface contribute to the formation of landforms such as valleys, rivers, and deltas. Climate changea study of the impacts of climate change on geology and the environment, including the formation and change of glaciers and changes in sea level. geodynamics, the study of the dynamics of the Earth as a whole, including the movement of materials in the Earth’s mantle and core. By understanding dynamic geology, scientists and geologists can identify and understand patterns of change on the earth, as well as anticipate potential geological disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or floods caused by geological changes.

Instrument Audio Frequency Domain Reflectometry (ADMT) is a non-invasive geophysical method used to measure soil resistivity at audio or low frequencies (usually in the 1 Hz to 10 kHz range). The goal is to understand the distribution of subsurface soil resistivity and identify various geological formations or subsurface structures that may have different resistivity characteristics. The main advantage of the ADMT method is its ability to provide soil resistivity information at greater depths compared to conventional geoelectric methods. This makes it useful in a variety of applications such as mineral exploration, groundwater prospecting, and mapping geological formations.

Understanding dynamic geology collaborated through the ADMT method is related to the context of understanding the structure of the earth’s subsurface, especially related to soil resistivity properties. The following are some of the links between dynamic geology and the ADMT method;

Subsurface Structure Exploration

Focuses on understanding dynamic processes that occur within the earth, such as tectonic plate movements, volcanic activity, and earthquakes. This information can be used to identify and understand the structure of the Earth’s subsurface.

ADMT, as a geophysical method, can provide soil resistivity data related to rock layers, groundwater, or other geological formations. This information can be used in conjunction with dynamic geological data to provide a more complete understanding of the subsurface/ subsurface.

Natural Resource Potential Mapping

Can help identify potential areas for natural resources such as oil, gas, or minerals, based on an understanding of rock formation and geological processes.

ADMT can be used to map the distribution of soil resistivity, which can indicate the presence of certain natural resources or geological formations that may be related to dynamic geological processes.

Hydrogeological Studies

Provides insight into the water cycle, aquifer formation, and groundwater interactions with other geological processes.

ADMT can be used to understand soil resistivity characteristics, assisting in hydrogeological studies by identifying groundwater layers, water movement, and geological structures that influence groundwater distribution.

Geothermal Exploration

Dynamic geology helps in understanding the formation and movement of heat within the earth, including volcanic activity related to geothermal resources.

ADMT can be used to map soil resistivity related to geothermal reservoirs and the potential for geothermal energy development.

The development of ADMT covers various aspects, (1) including measurement technology, namely the latest sensors and electrodes, where advances in sensor and electrode design and technology can increase measurement accuracy and reduce interference from environmental factors. Latest instruments: the development of lighter, more portable and easier-to-use ADMT instruments facilitates more efficient field surveys. In the development of ADMT instruments, they have become lighter, more portable and easier to use, facilitating more efficient field surveys. (2) data processing, relating to data processing algorithms where innovations in data processing algorithms enable more sophisticated analysis and better data inversion. This can increase the accuracy and resolution of interpretation of subsurface structures. Integration of ADMT data with data from other geophysical methods or other mapping technologies helps in understanding subsurface more comprehensively. and (3) application, used in mineral exploration activities, for example ADMT can be used in mineral exploration to identify rock formations that may contain valuable minerals. Groundwater management, in a hydrogeological context, ADMT helps in mapping aquifers and groundwater distribution. Geothermal and geothermal energy in geothermal exploration, ADMT assists in the characterization of geothermal reservoirs and the potential for geothermal energy development.

By combining information from dynamic geology and ADMT methods, users of geophysical instruments can have a more comprehensive understanding of the Earth’s subsurface and make better decisions regarding natural resource exploration, disaster risk mitigation, or environmental studies. This development creates new opportunities and increases the ability to understand the geological structure and nature of the earth’s subsurface. Over time, there has been continued improvement in technology and methods in the field of geophysics, including geoelectricity. However, it should be noted that this method has limitations, especially in terms of low spatial resolution for near-surface geological structures and sensitivity to factors such as soil moisture and mineral content. In addition, data interpretation requires a good understanding of local geological properties and other environmental factors. Finish