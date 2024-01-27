Dystopika is coming, in which you can create your own futuristic cyberpunk city

Have you ever wanted to build your own cyberpunk city? You can soon! THE Dystopika a very calm city-building game that will be released this year, with no goals or missions. All you have to do is create a futuristic city according to your own taste. The video below shows that the player can create huge towers and place them wherever he wants, rotate and customize them to create the city of his dreams. It is even possible to customize the environment as you wish, so you can even recreate the Ghost in the Shella Winged bounty hunter or that Akira metropolises of film classics. There are no specific goals or expectations, only imagination can limit creativity. THE Dystopika according to the Steam page, it will be released this year, in 2024, and it seems that only a PC version is on the horizon for now.

