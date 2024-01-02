E. Musk’s decision disrupted Ukraine’s attack on the Russian military fleet

#Musks #decision #disrupted #Ukraines #attack #Russian #military #fleet

Ukraine tried to attack Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay in 2022. September 16-17 at night, but control of the drones via Starlink satellites ceased 70 km from the target.

According to a source of “Ukrainska Pravda” who participated in the operation, it happened due to E. Musk’s decision.

“Elon Musk turned off Starlink, through which we controlled the drones,” the source said, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Another source said Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fyodorov’s attempts to persuade Musk to restart the link had failed, and that Washington was also unable to pressure the billionaire because SpaceX, which operates Starlink, is a private company.

Most of the drones then sank at sea or self-destructed en route to the bay, according to the general of the military counter-intelligence brigade of the Secret Service of Ukraine (SBU). Two drones returned to the Ukrainian side.

After this failure, Ukraine modified its maritime drones and in 2022 October month. successfully staged an attack in Sevastopol Bay.

Several charges were brought against E. Musk for deliberately disrupting the operation. But he denied turning off the system near Crimea, saying it was not initially active in the region and therefore could not be activated for a Ukrainian military operation without the permission of the US president.

“Sanctions also include Crimea, and we cannot enable communication with a sanctioned country without the express consent of the government,” he said on September 12. At the All-In Summit in Los Angeles.

Ukraine “asked us to engage in serious military action,” he said, adding that “if I had received an order from the president to turn it on, I would have done it.”

in 2023 September 11 Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for an investigation into Elon Musk and his company SpaceX to find out “whether we have the right tools to ensure that foreign policy is run by the government and not by one billionaire,” Warren said.

in 2023 In June, the Pentagon confirmed that SpaceX had won a Defense Department contract to provide Starlink satellite Internet services to Ukraine. in 2022 In February, shortly after the full Russian invasion, SpaceX began providing Ukraine with the Starlink satellite internet system.

