E10 – the price will not change, be careful with these engines

Brussels is pushing for a reduction emissions created by burning fossil fuels, in response to this comes the introduction of a new standard in the form of E10 fuel. Until now, we have had a share of the bio component in regular gasoline 5 %. It will be with E10 double.

Bioethanol it is produced by the alcoholic fermentation of biomass and is added to gasoline. The designation E5, E10 or E85 always indicates the proportion of bio-components in the fuel. This means that in the gasoline for which it is written on the rack E10 is 10% bioethanol, in E85 it is 85%. The combustion of the bio-component produces far fewer emissions than the combustion of conventional fuel, which was also the main motivation for its introduction. Of course, the pressure on emissions is increasing, so the ratio has been further increased, and the classic Natural 95 will now have 10% bio-component instead of the original 5%. The positive news for drivers is that bioethanol increases the octane number of the fuel, i.e. its resistance to detonation combustion.

Unfortunately, just the organic component very degrades quickly, in the order of lower units of months. It has a tendency to turn into a strange gel-like mass, clog injectors, and can quite effectively etch gaskets and rubber parts that are not ready for contact with it. Combustion itself does not cause problems for most engines, but there are exceptions. She published their complete list THATlet’s look at those that will affect a larger number of motorists in our country.

Škoda

Felicia s motory 1.3 OHV (40kw a 50kW)

Seat

Toledo 2.0 FSI (110 kW) BLR model year 2005/2006

Leon 2.0 FSI (110 kW) BLR model year 2006

Altea 2.0 FSI (110 kW) BLR model year 2005/2006

Volkswagen

Lupo 1.4 (77 kW) model year 2001–2004

Polo 1.4 FSI (63 kW) model year 2002–2006

Golf IV 1.6 FSI (81 kW) model year 2002–2004

Golf IV Variant 1.6 FSI (81 kW) (model year 2002–2006

Bora 1.6 FSI (81 kW) model year 2002–2005

Bora Variant 1.6 FSI (81 kW) model year 2002–2005

Golf V 1.4 FSI (66 kW) model year 2004–2005

Golf V 1.6 FSI (85 kW) model year 2004

Golf V 2.0 FSI (110 kW) model year 2004

Touran 1.6 FSI (85 kW) model year 2003–2004

Touran 2.0 FSI (110 kW) model year 2004

Audi

Audi A2 1.6 FSI model year 2003–2005

Audi A3 1.6 FSI model year 2004

Audi A3 2.0 FSI model year 2004

Audi A4 2.0 FSI model years 2003-2004

U Audi A4 Sedan with a gasoline engine and factory independent heating (model year 2001-2008) should not burn E10 fuel during the winter season in countries with colder climates.

Model Audi A4 Avant with a gasoline engine and factory independent (model year 2002-2008) should not use E10 fuel during the winter season in countries with colder climates.

Fiat

E10 will not be a problem for any cars with emission standard Euro 3 or later, except for the following:

Barchetta 1.8 16V

Bravo/Brava (182) 1.6 16V

Doblò 1.6 16V

Sea 1.6 16V, 2.0 16V

Multipla 1.6 16V

Palio 1.6 16V

Punto (188) 1.8 16V

Stilo 1.6 16V (1.596 cm3), 1.8 16V, 2.4 20V

Renault

You can safely use E10 in all models manufactured after January 1, 1997 except for the following:

Renault 19

Megane 1 with 2.0 F5R 700 with direct injection

Megane 1 with 2.0 F5R 740 with direct injection

Laguna 2 with 2.0 F5R 782 with direct injection

The exception is also some models launched on the market between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2002:

Laguna 2 2.0 F4R 764

Laguna 2 2.0 F4R 765

Espace 4 2.0 F4R 790

Espace 4 2.0 F4R 794

Velsatis 2.0 F4R 762

Velsatis 2.0 F4R 763

Avantime 2.0 F4R 760

Avantime 2.0 F4R 761

Toyota

Avensis 2.0 1AZ-FSE production between June 2000 and October 2008

Avensis 2.4 2AZ-FSE production between June 2000 and October 2008

Lexus

IS250 2.5 V6 4GR-FSE

GS300 3.0 V6 3GR-FSE

LS460 4.6 V8 1UR-FSE

Mercedes-Benz

First generation direct injection engines C200 CGI (W203), CLK 200 CGI (C209) from 2002-2005

Model without a three-way catalytic converter and models retrofitted by a three-way catalyst and models with carburetors. Most of these cars will be older than 25 years.

Opel

Vectra, Signum and Zafira with 2.2 liter engine (engine code Z22YH)

Chevrolet

E10 will not cause problems the following models:

Aveo, Kalos since 2005

Captiva – everything

Cruze, Orlando – everything

Epic – everything

Matiz since 2006

Nubira, Lacetti since 2006

Tacuma, Rezzo since 2006

Spark – everything

Lubomír Vrba, 31/12/2023 12:47 You write nonsense here. Since 2002, all manufacturers selling in the EU have been obliged to adapt cars for E 85, i.e. tubes, seals, etc. The problem will be different, namely increased consumption and the lighting of the engine warning light in vehicles that are adapted to the aggressiveness of ethanol on rubber, the warning light will report a lean mixture and the software will saturate the fuel more. Cars that have ethanol in the software should not have this problem. If the current ruling parties, in their holy war against Babiš, had not already strangled E 85 in the opposition, including companies developing software, no problem would have arisen now.

Jaroslav, 31/12/2023 11:06 Pretty stupid, I have a Seat Alhambra 2.0 103lw 2012. I’m not allowed to put bio diesel in it. It will be the same with the VW Sharan, and it’s a shame. These engines don’t like it. And there will be more.