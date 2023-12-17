‘€100 million bonus beckons for Ryanair CEO’ | Financial

#million #bonus #beckons #Ryanair #CEO #Financial

If the share price of airline Ryanair continues to rise, CEO Michael O’Leary could win a bonus of as much as €100 million.

The British business newspaper Financial Times reports this on the basis of a 2019 bonus plan for the now 62-year-old Irishman. According to the newspaper, the bonus will become a reality if Ryanair shares maintain a price of €21 for 28 consecutive days. The shares of the Irish airline have already risen in value by more than 50% in the past year, but have not yet reached that limit. The payout to O’Leary would follow in the form of options to buy 10 million shares at €11.12 each.

Analysts expect Ryanair’s shares to continue to rise, reports Bloomberg news agency based on an analysis. Average with a price target of €24.10 for the next twelve months.

Another way O’Leary can secure his bonus is if Ryanair makes an annual profit of €2.2 billion after taxes. In November, the airline reported that it expected a profit of between €1.85 billion and €2.05 billion.

Under the leadership of the outspoken O’Leary, Ryanair grew into the largest airline in Europe. He expanded the price fighter from the 1990s, when aviation was liberalized. With a standardized fleet, flying to secondary airports and flexible staff, he managed to keep costs low. There has been criticism from trade unions for years about compliance with work and rest times at Ryanair. Meanwhile, traditional airlines have also adopted elements of O’Leary’s strategy.

