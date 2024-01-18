€2000 bonus for workers with children: all the information to obtain it

#bonus #workers #children #information #obtain

If you have children and are a worker, then you may be entitled to receive this very rich bonus: here’s what you need to know.

Nowadays, it is not at all easy to raise a family in Italy. The costs of many basic necessities rise day by day but, on the other hand, the economic income relating to salaries, for example, remains the same, thus generating a global impoverishment of the population. To support the Italians, however, the government has thought of some specific bonuses: here’s the one for workers with children.

Bonus for workers with children: what it consists of and how to request it (galleriaborghese.it)

The new 2024 Budget Law seems to include big changes regarding family bonuses. These forms of economic support they are very important, as they allow you to continue to provide your children with certain services such as registration for a team sport or the purchase of school supplies and allow parents to raise their family in a more serene climate. So here it is the workers bonus for those who have children: don’t miss it.

Bonuses for workers with children: everything you need to know

With the 2024 Budget Law the government seems to have confirmed a bonus from 2 thousand euros for all workers employees who have dependent children. This form of economic support falls within the so-called fringe benefits, therefore it is connected to the salary and has the aim of supporting families especially with reference to the impact of inflation on incomes. This bonus, in fact, is not a sum of money that is added to the paycheck, but help in the form of reimbursement.

Bonus for workers with children: what it consists of and how to request it (galleriaborghese.it)

Provided in the pay slip as secondary help, as it is not monetary it is not taxable and is not subject to any contribution since it does not form part of taxable income. Examples of these fringe benefits are scholarships, training courses or a company mobile phone, for example. This 2 thousand euro bonus it is up to all employees who have one or more dependent children, but state and public employees are excluded, as are those who work on their own. In a family, if both parents are entitled to it, both can receive the bonus!

For this form of financial support there is no ISEE limit but it is important to know that the decision to recognize it is up to the company or not to its employees, according to its welfare policies.