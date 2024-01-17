E5 gasoline vs. E10 – no panic or propaganda

Some sources say that E10 petrol may cause a slight increase in fuel consumption and a decrease in power. I decided to check on the dynamometer whether the car refueled with the new fuel had the same parameters as those using E5 gasoline. I invite you to watch.

The test will involve taking measurements on a dynamometer with E5 petrol in the car (ethanol content of 4.7%). Then, after this fuel is completely used up, it will be replaced with a newer one (E10 – 7.4% biocomponents).

The car we will use for this test is a Skoda Fabia with a 1.0 TSI engine with 110 HP. This unit should work on both types of gasoline without any problems, as suggested by the sticker at the fuel filler.

In this video you will learn how much power and torque the car transmits to the wheels when the engine is powered by E5 and E10 gasoline, and whether you could feel any differences while driving.

