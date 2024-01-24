€7,792,113: Almost three thousand euros more for 3FM Serious Request and the ALS Netherlands Foundation

#thousand #euros #3FM #Request #ALS #Netherlands #Foundation

3FM Serious Request reaches 5.7 million viewers and 1.3 million listeners

You came en masse to the Grote Markt in Nijmegen in the week before Christmas to support the DJs in the Glass House and to enjoy the performances on the big stage. Those who stayed at home also found their way to 3FM Serious Request: from December 17 to 24, the campaign reached 1.3 million listeners. The broadcasts on 3FM Serious Request, with live updates and guests in the Glass House, from NTR and Powned on NPO 1 and NPO 3, reached a total of 5.7 million viewers.

More than 250,000 donations

With 3FM Serious Request, the Netherlands is mobilized to do something for a good cause. You as a listener have done this en masse: during this twentieth edition, more than 250,000 donations were made for the ALS Netherlands Foundation. These are donations from people to the letterbox, direct donations via QR codes, but also the countless Come In Actions that people have started at home. That was a total of 1055 actions throughout the Netherlands. The highest amount raised with a campaign is 125,999 euros.

“We are very grateful for the overwhelming support that has reached us from all over the Netherlands. This allows us to continue research into the solution and support people with ALS even better with resources. And of course we sincerely hope that people will continue to support the fight against this deadly disease even after 3FM Serious Request,” says Limore Noach.

‘Tonight’ by Son Mieux most requested album

From December 6, the whole of the Netherlands could request a record for charity, which was done en masse: the most requested record of this campaign was ‘Tonight’ by Son Mieux, which was performed by Dekoor Close Harmony during the final show. The top five most requested records include:

1 Its Better – Tonight

2 Marco Schuitmaker – Guardian angel

3 Nothing But Thieves – Overcome

4 Cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe/Hypaton – Prada

5 Tom Odell – Another Love

More than 13,000 students reached with guest lectures about ALS

In the run-up to the Glass House, schools could request a guest lecture on the disease ALS. This year no fewer than 496 guest lessons were given, almost four times as many as last year. In total, more than 13,000 students were reached with the guest lessons. More than half of these students received lessons at schools in Nijmegen and the surrounding area. Volunteers gave the guest lessons, a total of 77 guest teachers. In addition to the eighty volunteers at the Glass House, this results in a total commitment of 157 volunteers, who have selflessly committed themselves to the campaign.