Early dementia – which 15 factors increase the risk

Von: Jasmina Deshmeh

Younger people can also develop dementia. Some risk factors can be avoided, as a large-scale study now shows.

When many people think of dementia, they think of memory problems in old age. Younger people can also be affected. If the first symptoms appear before the age of 65, it is referred to as “young onset dementia”. Researchers from the University of Exeter (UK) and Maastricht University (Netherlands) have now identified 15 factors that increase the risk of early dementia in a large-scale study.

Early dementia – not just genetic causes

According to the assessment of the German Alzheimer Society In Germany, around 100 out of 100,000 people between the ages of 45 and 65 are affected by the early form of dementia. From the age of 65, the number increases to around 5,000 per 100,000 people. The symptoms of dementia are varied: initially, short-term memory declines and those affected have difficulty remembering things. As the disease progresses, they also lose their long-term memory, become disoriented, inattentive and can no longer articulate themselves properly. Ultimately, sufferers lose their ability to think and with it their perception, experience and behavior.

Dementia is not necessarily a disease of old age; younger people can also have symptoms such as memory problems (symbolic image). © Pond5 Images/Imago

It is known that genetics plays an important role in dementia in younger ages. Scientists from Exeter and Maastricht have now been able to prove in a large study that lifestyle and environmental influences are also crucial. For those in the trade magazine JAMA Neurology In a published study, they analyzed data from 350,000 people under the age of 65. The results show that some risks can actually be reduced.

15 factors increase the risk of early dementia

The data comes from the UK Biobank, a large database from Great Britain. The research team considered a wide range of risk factors and found that the following increase the likelihood of early dementia:

a low level of education

a low socioeconomic status (low education, income, property)

genetic predisposition

Alcohol abuse

social isolation

chronic stress

Vitamin D Deficiency

depressions

stroke

Diabetes

high blood pressure

physical frailty

sitting for long periods of time (lack of exercise)

hearing impairment

Heart disease in childhood

Professor David Llewellyn from the University of Exeter in a statement from the university: “This is the largest and most meaningful study of its kind ever conducted. “Excitingly, for the first time, it appears that we may be able to take action to reduce the risk of this debilitating disease.”

Early dementia is particularly stressful

Dementia is particularly stressful for younger people. It often takes some time before diagnosis; those affected usually still have a job, children and a busy life. The range of support offers is also loud German Alzheimer Society small amount. Those affected and their relatives are dependent on support because dementia changes relationships and partnerships, early retirement may reduce the family income and support or even care must be guaranteed over a long period of time.

Study results could help with prevention

Sebastian Köhler, Professor of Neuroepidemiology at Maastricht University: “We already knew from research on people who develop dementia in old age that there are a number of modifiable risk factors.” The current study shows that in addition to physical health, mental health is also important Health plays a role. For example, stress and loneliness increase the risk of developing dementia. “I was surprised that this is also visible in young people with dementia and could also offer opportunities for risk reduction in this group.”

And also Dr. Janice Ranson, a scientist at the University of Exeter, is optimistic: “Our research is breaking new ground […] We believe this could usher in a new era of interventions to reduce new cases of this disease.”

Tips for a good memory

If you are worried about developing dementia in your life, you can at least reduce your risk of developing the disease with a few tips: It is important to regularly check your blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels and to eat a healthy diet with plenty of vegetables and valuable vegetable oils. Regular relaxation helps to reduce stress and reduce the risk of dementia-promoting depression and sleep disorders. Owning a dog can also have a positive effect on memory performance as it prevents a lack of exercise and also reduces the risk of depression.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.