Early rice harvest looks good

The color green covers the rice fields in January

Rice farmers have good hopes. They expect good results from early rice (vary aloha) production this year. Rice farmers who have already harvested were delighted. “Compared to previous years, I see that this year’s rice harvest is quite good. It increased by 25% compared to last year,” reports Naina Randriantsoa, ​​rice farmer in Andranomahery. We are in the middle of the rice harvest period. Latecomers should harvest during this first week of January since it began in December. From what we can see in all the rice fields, the quantity of rice is consistent with the expectations of the farmers. As with anything, there are some areas where production was quite poor.

This year, farmers have noticed a decrease in precipitation. And this was beneficial for the development of rice. “This year the rainfall has been good. Every year, the rice fields are flooded and the crops are not productive, but this year, the standards were respected,” continues this farmer. A production of 3 tonnes more per hectare was revealed by these farmers if their production varied from 3 to 4 tonnes per hectare for previous years.

Abundant

Other farmers in localities like Antsirabe, Betafo, Ambatolampy, Miarinarivo and many others are hoping for an abundant harvest. For the moment, the rice is developing well. At this time of year, farmers remove weeds to allow the rice to grow well. Hanta Rakotoarisoa, a farmer in Ambatolampy, said: “Looking at the crops, we are expecting good results from the harvest. » These farmers are crossing their fingers about possible cyclones that could affect rice production.

Miora Raharisolo