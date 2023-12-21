Early risers beware! Research reveals impact of sleeping after 11pm on weight gain

#Early #risers #beware #Research #reveals #impact #sleeping #11pm #weight #gain

Sleep is a crucial part of our health and well-being, and a recent Brazilian study has shown how bedtime can significantly affect our weight.

The study, called “Sonar-Brazil: chronobiological investigations of sleep, food and nutrition”, carried out by the Faculty of Nutrition of the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal), analyzed the responses of 2,050 Brazilians.

The research, published in the scientific journal Sleep Medicine, revealed a direct correlation between sleeping late and a higher Body Mass Index (BMI).

Understanding the research and its results

The research covered several aspects, including sleeping patterns, eating habits and physical activities. The results showed that almost half of the participants (45.1%) were considered “late sleepers”, going to bed after 11pm. Surprisingly, more than half (51.7%) slept less than 7 hours per night. Among participants, 30.1% were overweight and 14.7% were obese.

Interestingly, the research found that with each additional hour of sleep, participants’ BMI decreased by 0.19 kg/m², while delaying bedtime increased BMI by the same amount. In other words, people who slept earlier and longer had a lower BMI than those who slept less and later.

Increased hunger homonym and reduced satiety hormone

Nutritionist Giovana Longo Silva, main author of the study, explained that sleeping little or poorly increases the production of the hunger hormone, ghrelin, and reduces the production of leptin, the satiety hormone. This leads to increased hunger the next day. “A single night of poor sleep already causes this effect the next day,” said Silva.

Furthermore, lack of adequate sleep leads to an increased demand for foods high in sugar and fat, which provide quick energy.

Greater fatigue and reduced physical activity

Neurologist Letícia Soster, from the Sleep Assistance Medical Group at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, agrees with the findings, highlighting that sleep deprivation leads to greater fatigue and a reduction in physical activity. She emphasizes the importance of sleeping earlier, highlighting that “sleeping 8 hours during the day is not the same as sleeping at night”.

UFAL researchers created the Cronus-Sonar page on Instagram and YouTube to share health tips in accessible language. They hope the study results will encourage healthcare professionals to include questions about patients’ sleep habits in their consultations.

“The patient’s sleeping and eating patterns must be evaluated along with other risk factors,” concluded Silva.