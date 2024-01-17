early treatment, key to remission

#early #treatment #key #remission

A giant step in the fight against HIV

THE latest discoveries on the treatment of HIV open a new horizon in the fight against this virus. A recent study carried out by renowned researchers from the Pasteur Institute, CEA, Inserm, Paris Cité University, and Paris-Saclay University, in collaboration with the Cochin Institute, has provided clarification crucial on the importance of early treatment in the management of HIV.

The window of opportunity for remission

This research, published on January 11, 2024 in Nature Communicationsreveals a window of opportunity for antiretroviral treatment. Initiation of treatment four weeks after infection proves to be decisive for long-term control of the virus, even after stopping treatment. These results strongly underline the importance of early detection and rapid intervention.

The VISCONTI study: A key reference

The study of the VISCONTI cohort, involving thirty subjects, demonstrated the possibility of lasting remission in people living with HIV. These individuals, treated early and over several years, were able to control their viremia well after the interruption of treatment, sometimes for more than 20 years. This landmark study, dating from 2013, had already suggested the benefits of early treatment, a hypothesis that current research supports.

Scientific approach and rigorous methodology

To reach these conclusions, the researchers used a primate model of SIV infection, allowing strict control of variables such as sex, age, genetics, and virus strain. They compared individuals treated quickly after infection to those treated in the chronic phase or untreated. The results, reproducibleclearly indicate that early treatment is crucial for post-treatment viral control.

The effects of early treatment on the immune system

Another key aspect of this study is the effect of early treatment on the immune response. It promotes the development of memory CD8 T cellsmore effective against the virus, thus allowing better control of viral rebound after stopping treatment.

Clinical and societal implications

The implications of these findings are major. On an individual level, early treatment limits the diversification of the virus in the body and optimizes the immune response. Collectively, this reduces the risk of HIV transmission. These results are all the more significant since treatment often does not begin until years after infection, due to late detection.

Towards new therapeutic advances

This promising advance now guides the development of new immunotherapies targeting immune cells involved in remission of HIV infection. This pioneering work, resulting from the p-VISCONTI study and supported by MSD Avenir and ANRS MIE, marks a decisive turning point in the fight against HIV.

This study highlights the critical importance of rapid intervention in HIV treatment. It opens new perspectives for future treatments and reinforces the importance of awareness and early detection.