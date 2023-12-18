“Early weather information regarding high temperatures” for Hokkaido and Tohoku – A once-in-a-decade warm end of the year (Weather Forecaster Chief Nikki December 18, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

“Early weather information regarding high temperatures” for Hokkaido and Tohoku as the end of the year gets warmer than once every 10 years

December 18, 2023 16:33

On Monday the 18th, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced “early weather information regarding high temperatures” for Hokkaido and Tohoku. From around the 28th, “high temperatures of once-in-a-decade degrees” are expected, which could lead to a warm end to the year. Please be careful about managing your crops and be careful about temperature changes and avalanches.

Hokkaido and Tohoku “once-in-a-decade high temperatures” predicted

On Monday the 18th, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced “early weather information regarding high temperatures” for Hokkaido and Tohoku.

This is information that calls for caution six days in advance when the possibility of “remarkably high temperatures that only occur once every 10 years” is higher than usual for that time of year. This information is announced when the probability that the five-day average temperature will be “considerably high” over a period of 6 to 14 days ahead is expected to be 30% or more.

Hokkaido and Tohoku are expected to experience “once-in-a-decade high temperatures” starting around the 28th, potentially leading to a warmer end to the year. Care must be taken when managing crops, such as adjusting the temperature of the greenhouse.

Also Read:  PGR begins investigation of complaints made by journalists against TPA director -

Also, before this warm end of the year, cold air is expected to move south, so the temperature difference is likely to get even bigger. In areas with heavy snowfall, the possibility of avalanches occurring increases, so please be careful.

There are two types of avalanches

When snow accumulates, avalanches are more likely to occur. An avalanche is a phenomenon in which snow piled up on a slope slides down due to gravity, and there are two types of avalanches.

One is “surface avalanche.” This is a phenomenon where newly fallen snow slides down on top of old snow that has accumulated on the mountain. It tends to occur on steep mountain slopes during the cold winter months of January and February, and often occurs on slopes where snow canopies or snowdrifts have formed.

The other type is “full-thickness avalanche.” This is a phenomenon where all the snow that has piled up on the mountain slides down. This often occurs in early spring when the temperature rises, after rain or due to the Fohn phenomenon, and hard, heavy snow on the slope slides down. Be especially careful on slopes where avalanches have occurred in the past or where there are cracks in the snow.

