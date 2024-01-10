Earth 3 Billion Years Ago Possibly a Water Planet

#Earth #Billion #Years #Possibly #Water #Planet

According to research led by Harvard University, geochemical calculations of the water storage capacity of Earth’s interior suggest that the ancient oceans of our planet, 3 to 4 billion years ago, may have been one to two times larger than they are today. Water may cover the entire surface of the Earth.

“It depends on the conditions and parameters we see in the model, such as the height and spread of the continents, but the ancient ocean could have flooded more than 70%, 80%, even 90% of the early continents,” said Junjie Dong, a Ph.D. Earth and Planetary Sciences at Earth and Planetary Sciences, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, who led the research.

“In an extreme scenario, if we had an ocean twice as large as the amount of water we have today, it would probably flood all the land we had on the surface of the early Earth,” he explained as quoted on the page Harvard.edu as reported on Wednesday (10/1/2024).

This research, published in AGU Advances in 2021, challenges the long-held assumption that the volume of Earth’s oceans has not changed much since the planet formed. Basically, this paper investigates understanding the origins of water and the history of how its body evolved

“In the geology community, the biology community, and even the astronomy community, they are all interested in the origins of life, and water is one of the most important key elements to consider,” Dong said.

The researchers were not looking for signs of liquid water, but its chemical equivalents, oxygen and hydrogen atoms, bound to the planet’s interior.

They collected all the data in the scientific literature they could find about minerals that had these signatures and used the numbers to calculate how much water was in Earth’s mantle, which is the largest part of the planet’s interior. That number is known as the water storage capacity of the planet’s mantle and will change as the planet’s interior continues to cool.

The group calculated what the numbers are today and how many could have been stored several billion years ago to see how the numbers changed.

The scientists then compared those numbers with geochemical estimates of how much water is in the mantle today.

The analysis found that the actual water content today is likely higher than the maximum water capacity in the mantle several billion years ago, meaning today’s water would not have been able to fill the mantle billions of years ago.

This shows that the water is somewhere else, namely on the surface of the Earth. According to the researchers’ calculations, the amount of water entering the Earth’s mantle could potentially be the same as all the oceans that exist today combined.

“There is water falling into the interior of the Earth from time to time, this makes sense because with plate tectonics there are several plates on the surface of the Earth that dive and descend into the interior and bring water down with them,” said Rebecca Fischer and Clare Boothe Luce Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and other lead author of the study.

“There is no water source other than the ocean on the surface, so this shows that the ocean in the past must have been larger,” he said.

This research is not the first to suggest that Earth may be a water planet. But the researchers believe that this study is the first to offer quantitative evidence based on the water storage capacity of the Earth’s mantle.

The researchers pointed out several caveats in this study, the main one being that the data on minerals used to determine the amount of water in the planet’s mantle is limited when it comes to the deeper parts, which are thousands of kilometers deep.

In their next project, Dong and Fischer plan to head to Mars. They plan to use a similar model to determine the amount of water that can be stored in the interior.

“Evidence seems to suggest that early Mars had large amounts of water on its surface. We wanted to investigate whether that surface water was related to water that might have been stored inside,” Dong said.

