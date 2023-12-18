Earth Hit by Solar Storm Allegedly One of the Strongest

#Earth #Hit #Solar #Storm #Allegedly #Strongest

Monday, 18 Dec 2023 08:51 IWST

The strongest solar storm phenomenon will appear at the end of 2023 and is predicted to be the strongest, even stronger than in 2017. (Photo: doc. NASA)

Phenomenon Sun storm The strongest will appear at the end of 2023. This solar storm is predicted to be the one strongesteven stronger than in 2017.

This phenomenon occurred last weekend when the Sun released its strongest flare in the last six years. This phenomenon is claimed to have caused widespread radio blackouts, especially in South America.

During this event, the Sun released an X2.8 flare which emitted high energy radiation. ‘X’ indicates the highest intensity category and the number determines the strength.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) described this event as an “extraordinary event” and potentially “one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.” This solar activity has caused considerable disruption, including interference with aircraft radio communications.

Collect Earththe effects of this solar flare were so widespread that they were “felt from one end of the country to the other.”

In addition to the flare, SWPC is also observing potential Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with this event. CMEs are large clouds of electrically energetic magnetic gas ejected from the Sun at speeds between 12 and 1,250 miles per second.

CMEs hitting Earth can generate geomagnetic storms, which can disrupt power grids and other infrastructure. Such storms can also increase the intensity of auroras, making these celestial light shows more intense and visible over a wider area.

In its report, NOAA revealed that there were a number of impacts from the solar storm that would be felt on Earth. First, the potential impact, the affected area is mainly to the northwest of 55 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude.

Furthermore, fluctuations in the power grid may occur. High latitude power systems may experience voltage alarms. Impacts on spacecraft, satellite orientation irregularities may occur; increased drag on low-Earth orbiting satellites is possible.

Then, high-frequency radio propagation may fade at higher latitudes.

In addition, this solar storm causes the appearance of auroras that can be seen from New York to Wisconsin to Washington state, United States.

Impact on Indonesia

Johan Muhammad, a researcher at the Space Center at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said that the impact that Indonesia gets from solar storms is not as big as in areas at high latitudes such as around the Earth’s poles. This is because Indonesia is located on the equator.

However, said Johan, this does not mean that Indonesia is free from the impact of solar storms. Space weather will have a big impact on interference with high frequency (HF) radio signals and satellite-based navigation.

“In Indonesia, space weather due to solar activity can disrupt communication between HF radio users and reduce the accuracy of satellite-based navigation positioning, such as GPS,” said Johan, quoted from the BRIN website.

In addition, there is the potential for disruption of satellite technology and global economic networks.

“Disruption to satellites and electricity networks in high latitude areas such as the poles due to space weather can of course also affect human life in Indonesia indirectly,” he said.

In addition, Johan also objected to the term solar storm apocalypse. According to him the term is confused and needs to be corrected.

“There is no such term among the scientific community. We have lived side by side with space weather for a long time. Solar activity occurs routinely. What we need to understand is how the process works and mitigate the negative impacts as best we can,” he said.

