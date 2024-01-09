Earth is threatened by a solar superstorm. We have three clues, warns the US authority

According to the US agency, there is a threat of a solar storm of the highest class in the coming days. It follows from the observation of spots on the Sun. Mainly three of them have unstable magnetic fields.

Activity on the Sun has been quiet in recent days, but the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns of the possibility of strong solar eruptions.

“Solar activity is expected to be low with some chance of M-class solar flares and less chance of X-class flares on January 8, 9 and 10,” NOAA said, based on observations from January 6 and 7.

NOAA experts have even calculated the chances of class M (medium) and X (largest) eruptions – as for class M, it is 45 percent on all three days, and class X is 10 percent.

​Solar eruptions are divided into several classes. There are three impacts on life on Earth – C, M and X. Class C eruptions are the smallest and have minimal impacts, M are medium (they can cause short radio signal outages in the polar regions, for example) and X the largest, which can mean worldwide radio signal outages.

According to spaceweather.com, which is based on data from NASA and NOAA, sunspots labeled 3536, 3540 and 3541 have unstable magnetic fields that can cause M-class flares. 3536 had a C-class flare on January 7.

Solar activity between January 6 and 8:

TN.cz

