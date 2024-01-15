Earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities. It is the third earthquake today

Earthquake in Romania, today, January 15, 2024, just a few hours after two other earthquakes.

On January 15, 2024, at no 20:42:11 (local time of Romania), a weak earthquake with magnitude ml 3.0at a depth of 82.3 km.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 46km W of Focsani, 64km E of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 68km N of Buzau, 77km E of Brasov, 94km S of Bacau, 99km NE of Ploiesti, 99km SW of Barlad.

Three earthquakes in just a few hours

On January 15, 2024 at not 11:35:00 (local time of Romania) a weak earthquake with magnitude ml 3.3at a depth of 76.6km.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 43km W of Focsani, 67km E of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 68km N of Buzau, 80km E of Brasov, 94km S of Bacau, 97km SW of Barlad.

Surface earthquake in Romania, felt in several cities

On January 15, 2024 at no 11:01:49 (local time of Romania) a moderate earthquake occurred in the Vrancea seismic zone magnitude ml 4.3, at a depth of 72.8km.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 42km W of Focsani, 67km E of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 68km N of Buzau, 81km E of Brasov, 93km S of Bacau, 96km SW of Barlad.

