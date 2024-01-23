Earthquake: residents try to escape from Almaty

#Earthquake #residents #escape #Almaty

Shortly after midnight local time, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale shook the former capital of Kazakhstan, Almaty. The roads leading out of the city were covered with cars, and according to the videos, people fled to the streets. In one of the shots, you can see how people are running down the staircase of a multi-story building.

At the time of writing our article, it was not yet known whether, apart from the scare, there was more trouble in the earthquake that hit Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Nine minutes after midnight on Tuesday (7:09 p.m. Hungarian time), the city was shaken by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake. According to the USGS map, the epicenter was a few hundred kilometers south, on the other side of the Chinese border, where the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.

A spokesman for the Kazakh city’s emergency department said the epicenter was 264 kilometers south of the Kyrgyz border (the three countries share a common border) and that there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

At first, the various media reported only narrowly, but social media was immediately flooded with pictures and videos.

Some ran into the street, some got into cars

Residents ran into the snow-covered, icy streets, others got into cars and tried to drive out of town, causing massive traffic jams.

“It’s like New Year’s,” commented a funny and stoic resident on a video taken from the balcony. “God knows where they’re going,” he added, perhaps implying that there was no point in leaving.

One of the shocking videos that has come to light shows the illuminated staircase of a high-rise building, the windows of which are filled with the silhouettes of people fleeing downstairs.

The posted videos showed swinging chandeliers, people flooding the streets and traffic jams in the city of 1.7 million.

DES: there will be no destructive earthquake in Almaty!

The current earthquake is big news in Almaty because it has been rumored to be coming for quite some time, although no one has provided concrete evidence.

However, a few weeks ago, “futuristic” Russian blogger and self-proclaimed “science fiction writer” Alexander Savelev demanded that the leadership declare what people should do during an earthquake? The person predicted a “devastating earthquake” for January 15. At the time, it seemed that he was raising fears without foundation. On Monday, he said he was “testing the authorities and the media”.

Traffic jams on the roads

According to the Kazakh site Zakon.kz, witnesses said that “the walls of the houses were shaking for quite a long time, furniture and chandeliers were jerking back and forth.”

Although the local authorities tried to indicate that they were actively acting, they received serious criticism:

“The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not even send any information to mobile phones. »Everything is fine«, the people are standing in the yard, the roads are blocked by vehicles, people are sitting in the cars… no comment.”

– wrote one of Zakon’s readers.

“There is a traffic jam in our district. It seems that everyone wants to leave the city,” Dinara Jegeubajeva, a former employee of Free Europe, wrote on Facebook.

“Just don’t panic,” says the seismology chief

According to the Almaty TV Telegram channel, reception points have been opened in all districts – usually in schools, kindergartens and higher education institutions.

However, many students decided to spend the night in the cafes that were open.

Half an hour after the first quake, there were also videos of aftershocks, for example from a warehouse where workers sought shelter in fear.

Daulet Sarzinbayev, director of the National Seismological Observatory, tried to reassure the “residents and guests” of the Kazakh city that “there will not be a strong and destructive earthquake in the near future in Almaty.

“The residents felt the aftershocks of the seismological event that happened recently in Kyrgyzstan and China – there were 10 aftershocks in total, but our residents detected two. There is no reason to panic,” he said.