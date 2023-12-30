Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred on Saturday. Where it was felt

#Earthquake #magnitude #occurred #Saturday #felt

An earthquake with a moment magnitude of 6.3 occurred on Sunday in Papua, Indonesia, at a depth of 39 kilometers, announced the USGS, the American insistence on geophysics.

The earthquake occurred in the dead of night, Sunday, at 02:16 local time (Saturday, 19:16, Romanian time).

The epicenter was located 147 km east-southeast of the city of Abepura, informs News.ro.

The US Tsunami Warning System has estimated that there is no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

Indonesia frequently experiences earthquakes because it lies along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active area where different plates of the earth’s crust meet.

Source: News.ro

Tags: earthquake, Indonesia

Publication date: 30-12-2023