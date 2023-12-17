Earthquake with seismic intensity 3 in Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, no worries about tsunami (Weather forecaster, Chief of day shift, December 17, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

December 17, 2023 14:19

At around 2:11 pm on the 17th, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred with its epicenter in the southern part of Tochigi Prefecture, with a maximum seismic intensity of 3 being observed in Ibaraki and Tochigi Prefectures. There is no need to worry about a tsunami from this earthquake.

Earthquake overview

At around 2:11 pm on the 17th, an earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 3 occurred in Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures. The epicenter was in southern Tochigi Prefecture (36.3 degrees north latitude, 139.8 degrees east longitude), the depth of the epicenter was approximately 60 km, and the magnitude of the earthquake was estimated to be 4.3.
There is no need to worry about a tsunami from this earthquake.

Municipalities where seismic intensity of 3 or higher was observed

[Seismic intensity 3]
◆Ibaraki Prefecture
Kasama City Sakuragawa City

◆Tochigi Prefecture
Utsunomiya City Kanuma City Takanezawa Town

