Earthquakes, severe weather and the fall of the cabinet: 2023 in 23 images | General

#Earthquakes #severe #weather #fall #cabinet #images #General

28 dec 2023 om 07:22

2023 was marked by several major news moments, such as major earthquakes and several wars. But there were also great moments, for example in the sports world. This was the news year 2023, in 23 images.

The year started with unrest in Brazil. At the beginning of January, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as president. Shortly after taking office, supporters of the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, traveled to the capital Brasilia. They stormed the parliament building and caused considerable damage. The event was reminiscent of the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021. Photo: AFP

January was also marked by the evacuation of the German ‘lignite village’ Lützerath. Climate demonstrators holed up there in protest for two years. They did not want the village to be demolished for lignite mining. Nevertheless, the village was evacuated, after which many arrests followed. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was also arrested. Photo: AFP

February was marked by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, causing thousands of deaths and enormous damage. The devastation in both countries was great. Several Turkish cities were in ruins. Photo: AFP A lot of help came from the Netherlands for the people in Syria and Turkey. Money was donated, items were collected and search teams were sent. There was also a national day of action by Giro555, including a television broadcast. Photo: ANP

March was all about the Provincial Council elections. The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​emerged as the big winner. The party won 16 of the 75 seats and instantly became the largest. Party leader Caroline van der Plas celebrated this with her son on the results evening. Photo: ANP

The fighting in Ukraine continued this year, as here in Bakhmut in March. An injured Ukrainian soldier is evacuated. Photo: AFP On the early morning of April 4, an intercity train collided with a construction crane near Voorschoten. One person was killed and several passengers were injured. The shock was great and the badly damaged train had to be removed with a large crane. Photo: ANP

April was also the month in which former Hague councilor Richard de Mos was acquitted of corruption and participation in a criminal organization. He heard the verdict visibly emotional. The Public Prosecution Service appealed a month later. Photo: ANP

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands for the first time since the war in his country. That visit was unannounced and therefore a surprise. He gave a speech in The Hague and visited the army base in Soesterberg. He also spoke with King Willem-Alexander. Photo: ANP

May was also dominated by the Turkish elections. Turks in the Netherlands also voted, at special locations. Ultimately, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won after a second round. Photo: ANP

Hundreds of migrants were killed in a boat accident off the Greek coast in June. It was most likely the deadliest accident in the Mediterranean in years. Fadi, who lives in the Netherlands, visited his brother Mohammad from Syria, who survived the accident. Photo:

June was also the month in which the Russian Wagner Group, which fought for Russia against Ukraine, began an advance towards Moscow out of nowhere. The world held its breath. In the end it all fizzled out: the troops withdrew at the last minute. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died some time later in a plane crash. Photo: AFP

Late on the evening of July 7, Mark Rutte left his office in The Hague. That evening the cabinet fell because the parties could not agree on asylum policy. Shortly after the fall, Rutte announced that he would leave politics as soon as a new cabinet had taken office. Photo: ANPWhile the Netherlands was in political turmoil, other European countries were struggling with storms. Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Georgia and later Scandinavia suffered forest fires. Dutch holidaymakers repeatedly got into trouble. Photo: EPA

23-year-old Femke Bol became world champion in the 400-meter hurdles in August. The Amersfoort athlete was the big favorite for the world title and lived up to expectations. Photo: ANP

Former American President Donald Trump had to report to a prison in the state of Georgia in August. The photo that was taken there – a so-called mugshot – went around the world. Trump had to report there because he is suspected of attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Photo: AP

September was also dominated by natural disasters. Morocco was hit by a major earthquake on September 8, killing around three thousand people. A few days later, the Libyan city of Derna was hit by a severe flood, killing thousands of people. Photo: AP

2023 was also the year of bankruptcies, such as in September at electronics chain BCC. A number of branches were taken over by MediaMarkt. Bicycle brand VanMoof, Big Bazar and Vacansoleil also folded this year. Photo: ANP

On October 7, Israel was attacked by Hamas fighters. Israelis were killed and taken hostage. Israel responded by declaring war on Hamas and invading the Gaza Strip. There have also been thousands of deaths. Photo: ANP At the beginning of October, Max Verstappen became Formula 1 world champion for the third time in a row. The Dutchman saw Sergio Pérez drop out during the sprint race in Qatar and knew at that moment that he had extended his title. Photo : ANP

After the cabinet fell in the summer, November was dominated by the House of Representatives elections. And not unimportant: the debates. Party leaders discussed with each other on several channels, both on television and on the radio. Photo: ANPThe big winner of the elections was Geert Wilders’ PVV. His party won 37 seats. GroenLinks-PvdA came in second with 25 seats, followed by the VVD (24 seats). Wilders is currently in discussions with BBB, NSC and VVD about forming a new cabinet. Photo: ANP

In December, just like in the summer of 2022, there was a lot about the crowds in the reception center for asylum seekers in Ter Apel. There was not room for everyone, so people had to sleep on chairs. Emergency shelter has been created in other municipalities to help Ter Apel. Photo: ANP

Image: NU.nl/ANP/

DomesticForeign