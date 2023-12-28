Earth’s Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us

#Earths #Gravity #Turns #Tear #Asteroids #Attack

SPACE — Every year, dozens of asteroids come closer to our planet than the moon, but violent collisions are very rare. Now, a new study suggests Earth has a built-in defense system, namely its strong gravitational force, which is used to deal with interloper asteroids.

The enormous mass of planets and moons means they exert enormous gravitational forces on nearby objects. The difference in gravity these objects experience is called tidal force because astronomers use it to explain how the moon causes tides on Earth.

In some cases, tidal forces can be so strong that objects are torn apart, a process called tidal disruption.

In 1994, space enthusiasts glimpsed the incredible power of tidal disruption when pieces of the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, were torn apart by Jupiter’s tidal forces. At that time, the comet had a close encounter two years before it hit the gas giant.

However, for decades, astronomers could find no evidence that Earth and other terrestrial planets interfered with the movement of passing asteroids or comets. Mikael Granvik, lead author of the study, has long searched for gravitationally torn near-Earth asteroids (NEAs).

“About ten years ago we looked for a family of NEAs that might have formed due to such tidal disturbances, but didn’t find any,” said Granvik, a planetary scientist at Sweden’s Lulea University of Technology.

Map of all known near-Earth asteroids and comets orbiting the Sun. Image: NASA/JPL-Caltechu003c/strongu003e

A follow-up study explains why. Any fragments formed in this way will mix quickly with the background so that it is impossible to identify specific groups.

The hunt for gravitationally torn asteroids remains a dead end until Granvik gains a glimmer of insight. In 2016, he helped create a model that calculates the trajectories of asteroids of different sizes to determine their number at different distances from the Sun.

Granvik and his colleagues compared their model results with seven years of asteroid observations collected by the Catalina Sky Survey, a NASA-funded Arizona telescope-based program to detect NEAs. However, their estimates far underestimated the appearance of a certain number of asteroids orbiting the sun at the distance between Earth and Venus.

Most of the missed asteroids are quite small, moving along circular paths around the sun, more or less in the same plane as the orbits of Earth and Venus. Then came Granvik’s eureka moment. He realized that the strange asteroids could be fragments of larger asteroids experiencing tidal disruption.

To test this idea, Granvik and co-author Kevin Walsh, a researcher at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado, considered the scenario of an asteroid colliding with a rocky planet. Then, it loses between 50 percent and 90 percent of its mass, resulting in a flow of fragments.