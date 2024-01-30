Easier daily life thanks to technology

#Easier #daily #life #technology

Supersonic toothbrush

“Is this a toothbrush for lazy people?” » asks a visitor at the Y-Brush stand.

A French company has designed a “Y”-shaped electric brush, which fits into the mouth and does all the work in twenty seconds instead of three minutes. “Just chew, go from right to left for ten seconds, same down, and you’re good to go,” says Jad Sassine, Y-Brush US representative. He says the founder came up with the idea one day while brushing his teeth. “He said to himself that no one lasts three minutes. »

Already sold in Europe, the Y-Brush is now available in the United States for around a hundred dollars.

Address my hologram

Passing in front of the Holoconnects gantry, you may have a moment of confusion: is there a person in this large transparent box? Before you realize it’s a hologram, with the real person right next to it, facing a camera.

The Dutch company specializes in “3D holograms” that are larger than life, projected into human-sized or miniature boxes, to be placed on a table or hung on a wall.

Holograms have existed as a curiosity for years, particularly in the entertainment industry. But Steve Sterling, director of North America for Holoconnects, assures that their use is becoming more and more widespread, because “very high fidelity images create more engagement”. “As we speak, a global dispute resolution conference is taking place between Amsterdam and Phoenix, Arizona. We connected an expert from Amsterdam to participate in the university panel remotely,” he says.

Hologram boxes are used in particular in the hotel industry, medicine and distribution. Using its technology and generative artificial intelligence, Holoconnects can create personality avatars capable of interacting with humans without disturbing the real person.

“We created an avatar for a sommelier at a winery who you can ask questions, talk about making wine and other things like that, and she answers you,” explains Steve Sterling.

Luxury throne

“These are the smartest toilets in the world,” proudly says Ryan Grotegut, marketing manager for smart toilets at Kohler, an American specialist in kitchen and bathroom design.

Mr. Grotegut talks about the Numi 2.0 model. This opens on its own when the user approaches, who sits on a bezel heated to the temperature that he himself has predetermined, and once he has finished what he had to do, he can get up and go about his business. It is Numi 2.0 that flushes the toilet, adapting the quantity of water to the duration of use (between 3 and 3.80 liters), and which deodorizes and disinfects.

This toilet is equipped, for the user’s cleanliness, with showers – whose temperature, pressure and others are customizable – as well as a drying device. A magnetic remote control allows the user to select what they want in the matter, but they can also give their instructions orally to Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant which is integrated into the toilet.

These toilets, which have LED lighting in customizable colors of course, are sold for $10,000 in black and $8,500 in white.

Vision en autofocus

No more need for progressive lenses with the Vixion01 pair of glasses, which allows you to see clearly and almost instantly a very close object, then something far away thanks to “sensors which measure the distance and adapt the thickness of the lenses” accordingly. An application allows you to personalize the settings.

“These are autofocus glasses,” explains Takuya Nonaka, one of the managers of the Japanese company Vixion, emphasizing that they allow you to see very fine details, such as wood grain.

The battery lasts up to ten hours. For safety reasons, it is strongly recommended not to drive or do activities involving a lot of movement, such as sports, for example. They are only available at this stage in Japan and with a single design, priced at $700.

Source: AFP

Supersonic Toothbrush“Is this a toothbrush for lazy people? » asks a visitor to the Y-Brush stand. A French company has designed an electric brush in the shape of a “Y”, which fits into the mouth and does all the work in twenty seconds instead of three minutes. “Just chew, go from right to left for ten…