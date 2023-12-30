eastern France on alert for flu epidemic

#eastern #France #alert #flu #epidemic

Published on 12/30/2023 3:21 p.m.

Health: eastern France on alert for the flu epidemic

The east of France, as well as Mayotte and Guyana, are on epidemic red alert due to numerous cases of flu. The winter season and the large tables during the holidays allow its spread, and the French are less vaccinated than last year.

In a health center in Lens (Pas-de-Calais), Saturday December 30 in the morning, patients come to consult because of flu symptoms. “I had a high fever, so I came to consult the center“, testifies a woman. Cough and aches are also common symptoms. After gastroenteritis, the flu spreads in Hauts-de-France, “because it’s flu season, because we’re also in a period of significant mixing with the holidays, where people get together with family, with large tables“, specifies Emmanuel Brunelle, general practitioner.

French people too little vaccinated?

All of eastern France, Mayotte and Guyana are on epidemic red alert. Seven other regions are in the pre-epidemic phase. “I didn’t get vaccinated early enough, and as a result, I have the flu“, regrets a passerby. “I do it every year. The one time I didn’t get vaccinated, I caught it“, testifies another. Last year, 51% of the population was vaccinated. Only 30% of those over 65 are today against the flu and Covid.

