easy, fast and perfect for women over 50

Maintaining a beautiful and healthy toned figure requires the practice ofexercise regularly. However, sometimes we become obsessed with finding the newest or most cutting-edge sport or activity and perhaps it is much easier than all that, because the simplest thing and what we have within reach of everything without having to use any material or any instructor specialized, it is the most effective. And you may be wondering, what is the activity in question: walk.

Going for a walk regularly has a series of benefits for physical and mental health. This simple, yet powerful activity offers a variety of benefits that contribute to a person’s overall well-being. Different studies certify that going for a walk outdoors helps fight different health problems. mental health, such as depression and anxiety.

A training plan available to everyone

And not only that, but this activity is a great option when we are trying to lose weight. Interval training is one of the most appropriate when we want to lose abdominal fat. Perhaps you are wondering what interval training is and it is nothing more than playing with the intensities of the activity: alternating mild periods of intensity with more vigorous ones.

unplash

Taking this into account, specialized trainer Stephanie Mansour proposes a 31-day training plan in which days of light exercise, called ‘A’, alternate with days of more intense exercise, called ‘B’. And some days of rest are also established. This training board is intended for people who want to lose weight.

Although it is a training plan that can be carried out by anyone who wants to lose weight, to see results you must keep in mind that when it comes to walking lightly, it refers to walking at a normal pace, while Fast walking means that you have to walk as if you were in a hurry to get somewhere.

unplash

Knowing this, the days will be established as follows. Training A will be done on days 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 14, 19 and 25; Training B is reserved for days 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31; and, finally, nine days of rest are established, which will be days 2, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 20, 24 and 28.

What is training A and training B?

Training A. The plan for the days marked with this type of training is as follows: 3 minutes of warm-up at normal pace; 1 minute of brisk walking followed by 2 minutes of normal walking; Afterwards, we will alternate 12 minutes of brisk and normal walking to finish with another three minutes of normal walking to relax the muscles.

unplash

Training B. These days you should start with 3 minutes of warming up at a normal pace, followed by 1 minute of brisk walking and another of normal walking; then they alternate 10 minutes of fast and normal walking one at a time, but after resting only 30 seconds, they alternate another six minutes in which they do 1 minute of fast walking and only 30 seconds of normal walking; finally three minutes of normal walking to relax the muscles.

