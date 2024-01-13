eat the same as the actors on the screen at Cinema Culinair in the Tolhuis

#eat #actors #screen #Cinema #Culinair #Tolhuis

Can you explain exactly how Cinema Culinair works?



“What you see is what you eat! You watch a movie, and while you watch you get to eat exactly the dishes that are shown in the scenes. So if you see someone eating a piece of sole fillet at minute 3:21, we will ensure that you can put exactly the same thing in your mouth at the second. You get a taste of the actor to get even more into the film.”

Isn’t that very unsettling, being served food all the time while watching a movie?



“We have a handy system so that no waiters walk in front of you. But we are careful not to show films with complex storylines. Because then you really have to give your full attention. But if you have a film that is a little more accessible, it is fine to eat a dish in the meantime.”

How did you actually come up with this?



“I once had a film club in Rotterdam, but it didn’t go well. Then we thought of serving food with it. That worked and suddenly we were full every night. We ended up trying about a hundred films. We now use the films that worked best at Cinema Culinair. It’s kind of a hobby that got out of hand.”

What is currently planned in Amsterdam?



“Our festival for the first time! In February you watch a film with the accompanying dishes at Tolhuis for almost ten evenings.”

Do I have a round stomach at the end of the evening?



“Yes! It’s not a movie with extras, it’s really a dinner with a movie. We serve surprising dishes and encourage you to eat things you normally wouldn’t eat.”

Tickets via www.cinemaculinair.nl.

